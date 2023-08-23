Student Athlete of the Week: Olivia Perkins

Olivia Perkins is our Jan Dils Student Athlete of the Week
By Kheron Alston
Published: Aug. 22, 2023
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Olivia Perkins is a two-sport athlete for the Parkersburg Big Reds. She is a captain for the volleyball team and is a track and field athlete.

Perkins currently holds a 3.9 GPA and says having to balance academics and athletics actually helps her maintain her focus.

“I think that classes obviously become first priority over sports, next, athlete I think that’s how you keep your focus in the school part of student athlete I think. Personally I focus on athletics and school and the athletics helps me focus on my schooling and vice versa,” said Perkins.

Perkins will continue being a student athlete at Fairmont State University for the next academic year.

“Not only was it about playing. I would like to go into a good education program, I want to do early education as my major and I wanted to pick a school that has a really good program for that,” said Perkins.

