Students return to Wood County Schools

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Students returned to Wood County public school classrooms on August 23.

It was a busy day for students, faculty, staff, and the schoolboard alike.

Superintendent Christie Willis and Board President Justin Raber traveled to schools across the county to check in with students and teachers and see how the first day went.

“Everyone is so happy to see the students return. Smiles are on faces of students and teachers. The buildings are clean and the school grounds look great day,” said Raber.

“We have had an absolutely fantastic first day of school. All the smiling faces this morning starting at Neale coming in, it was a great start to the day,” said Willis.

Willis said one highlight of her day came during her visit to Jackson Middle School. “We were at Jackson Middle School and we were able to help the sixth graders this morning with their locks and teaching them how to get them off of their lockers, so that was an enjoyable, teachable moment,” she said.

Willis said one priority for her this year is keeping up the academic performance of Wood County Schools. “We’re celebrating right now,” Willis said. “We’re number four in the sate of West Virginia in math, science, and English language arts, and our academics in Wood County are at the top. So we hope that we are going to continue that academic achievement and hopefully even move our ranks up in the state of West Virginia.

Like many school districts across the state and country, Wood County Schools are contending with a teacher shortage.

“We have about 57 positions, professional teaching-type positions that are open right now, hopefully we’ll have about seven of those filled here in the next couple of weeks, but that’ll leave 50 openings, double of what we had last year,” Raber said.

For now, substitute teachers are helping to fill those roles, including many retired teachers from Wood County Schools.

Justin Raber said their staffing issues extend beyond just teachers.

“Bus drivers, especially substitute bus drivers, aids, cooks, so we’re, you know, filling those positions, and anyone who wants to come work for Wood County Schools, we’re here and ready to take your application,” said Raber.

Wood County Schools Communications Coordinator said some administrators drove buses today to make up for the driver shortage. Erb said that while the staffing issues pose challenges, it’s important to make sure those challenges don’t impact the students.

“The idea is that on day one, those students do not notice a thing. It’s just school as normal. It is back to normal. And they’re just happy to be there,” Erb said.

Erb, Raber, and Willis all said they feel like they accomplished that goal on the first day of school.

