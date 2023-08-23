West Virginia attorney admonished in Slow Down program findings

(KY3)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – A West Virginia attorney has been admonished after the Supreme Court of West Virginia found his actions to be negligent.

Parkersburg attorney Wells Dillon was admonished by a panel and ordered to undergo six additional hours of continuing legal education in the area of legal ethics. Dillon was also ordered to pay the costs of the disciplinary proceeding, according to a report from the Hearing Panel Subcommittee.

The admonishment stems from a 2019 incident involving St. Marys Police Department’s Slow Down for the Holidays program. The program gave drivers who commit a minor traffic offense a second chance. They can either go to court to address the violation or purchase a toy or gift card. If the terms are met, the violation is dismissed.

According to the Hearing Panel Subcommittee’s report, in October 2019, Dillon was appointed to represent a man charged with DUI second offense violation. The State and the defendant that Dillon was representing agreed to dismiss the charge for a payment of $1,500 in gift cards for the Slow Down for the Holidays program.

The Slow Down for the Holidays program was suspended in September of 2021.

Dillon agreed that his actions violated the West Virginia Rules of Professional Conduct.

