Wood County Board of Education discusses teacher shortage

Wood County Schools currently has 57 open professional positions.
Wood County Schools currently has 57 open professional positions.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Schools currently has 57 open professional positions, according to officials who spoke at Tuesday night’s board of education meeting.

Media Contact Michael Erb told WTAP that that consists of both administrative and teaching positions, but teaching positions account for most of it.

Last year, that number was about 27 to 30.

Officials clarified that all gaps in classrooms are covered by subs.

“Our out of area subs continue to be a critical help for us as we go forward in trying to get these classrooms filled and we continue to have a lot of those subs reaching out and doing the alternate certification programs.”

Officials say about seven teachers are in the middle of the hiring process and are waiting on either their certification or a background check.

