Arts and entertainment events happening August 24th-27th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Thursday, August 24th

Series of Unfortunate Events Escape Room @ South Pkb Library

Narrated Sightseeing Tours 11:30am - 1:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

Craft for Adults- Summer Vacation Diorama 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

Farm to Table Dinner 5:15pm - 9:00pm @ North Bend State Park

Date Night Cooking Class: Bourbon Pork Chops 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ The Changed Plate

August Book Selection/Discussion- Leslie Wolfe’s The Surgeon 6:00pm @ Riviera at Valley Gem

Artsbridge Summer Music Series 7:00pm - 8:00pm @ Parkersburg City Park

Music in the Park 7:00pm - 8:00pm @ Muskingum Park

Friday, August 25th

Series of Unfortunate Events Escape Room @ South Parkersburg Public Library

Lock Tour 1:30pm - 4:30pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

Murder Mystery Dinner Cruise 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

RB3- Blennerhassett Live! Concert & Dinner Series 6:30pm - 9:30pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel

Murder Mystery Dinner/ Goehring’s Diamonds 7:00pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa

Sunset Yoga with Full Circle Yoga 7:30pm - 8:30pm @ Williamstown Boat Ramp

Saturday, August 26th

Series of Unfortunate Events Escape Room @ South Parkersburg Public Library

Blennerhassett Island Cruise 9:00am - 3:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

WV Honey Festival 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg City Park

Hocking Hills Medieval Fest 12:00pm @ Brewery 33 Hocking Hills. OH

True Crime Book Club 1:00pm - 2:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

Blennerhassett Island Public Ghost Tours 4:00pm @ Blennerhassett Island State Park

Silas Powell Band-Concert and Dinner Series 6:30pm - 9:30pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa

Rob Caudill’s Tribute to Rod Stewart 8:00pm @ Smoot Theatre

Sunday, August 27th

American Countess Riverboat @ Ohio River Levee

Blennerhassett Island Public Ghost Tours 8:00am - 11:00am @ Blennerhassett Island Park

WV Honey Festival 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg City Park

Narrated Sightseeing Tours 11:30am - 1:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.