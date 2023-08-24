Arts and entertainment events happening August 24th-27th across the Mid-Ohio Valley
Aug. 24, 2023
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org
Thursday, August 24th
- Series of Unfortunate Events Escape Room @ South Pkb Library
- Narrated Sightseeing Tours 11:30am - 1:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- Craft for Adults- Summer Vacation Diorama 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Farm to Table Dinner 5:15pm - 9:00pm @ North Bend State Park
- Date Night Cooking Class: Bourbon Pork Chops 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ The Changed Plate
- August Book Selection/Discussion- Leslie Wolfe’s The Surgeon 6:00pm @ Riviera at Valley Gem
- Artsbridge Summer Music Series 7:00pm - 8:00pm @ Parkersburg City Park
- Music in the Park 7:00pm - 8:00pm @ Muskingum Park
Friday, August 25th
- Series of Unfortunate Events Escape Room @ South Parkersburg Public Library
- Lock Tour 1:30pm - 4:30pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- Murder Mystery Dinner Cruise 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- RB3- Blennerhassett Live! Concert & Dinner Series 6:30pm - 9:30pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel
- Murder Mystery Dinner/ Goehring’s Diamonds 7:00pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
- Sunset Yoga with Full Circle Yoga 7:30pm - 8:30pm @ Williamstown Boat Ramp
Saturday, August 26th
- Series of Unfortunate Events Escape Room @ South Parkersburg Public Library
- Blennerhassett Island Cruise 9:00am - 3:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- WV Honey Festival 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg City Park
- Hocking Hills Medieval Fest 12:00pm @ Brewery 33 Hocking Hills. OH
- True Crime Book Club 1:00pm - 2:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Blennerhassett Island Public Ghost Tours 4:00pm @ Blennerhassett Island State Park
- Silas Powell Band-Concert and Dinner Series 6:30pm - 9:30pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
- Rob Caudill’s Tribute to Rod Stewart 8:00pm @ Smoot Theatre
Sunday, August 27th
- American Countess Riverboat @ Ohio River Levee
- Blennerhassett Island Public Ghost Tours 8:00am - 11:00am @ Blennerhassett Island Park
- WV Honey Festival 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg City Park
- Narrated Sightseeing Tours 11:30am - 1:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
