Arts and entertainment events happening August 24th-27th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

Lyndsay Dennis joins Daybreak to discuss all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley!
By Henry Grof
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Thursday, August 24th

  • Series of Unfortunate Events Escape Room @ South Pkb Library
  • Narrated Sightseeing Tours 11:30am - 1:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Craft for Adults- Summer Vacation Diorama 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Farm to Table Dinner 5:15pm - 9:00pm @ North Bend State Park
  • Date Night Cooking Class: Bourbon Pork Chops 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ The Changed Plate
  • August Book Selection/Discussion- Leslie Wolfe’s The Surgeon 6:00pm @ Riviera at Valley Gem
  • Artsbridge Summer Music Series 7:00pm - 8:00pm @ Parkersburg City Park
  • Music in the Park 7:00pm - 8:00pm @ Muskingum Park

Friday, August 25th

  • Series of Unfortunate Events Escape Room @ South Parkersburg Public Library
  • Lock Tour 1:30pm - 4:30pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Murder Mystery Dinner Cruise 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • RB3- Blennerhassett Live! Concert & Dinner Series 6:30pm - 9:30pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel
  • Murder Mystery Dinner/ Goehring’s Diamonds 7:00pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
  • Sunset Yoga with Full Circle Yoga 7:30pm - 8:30pm @ Williamstown Boat Ramp

Saturday, August 26th

  • Series of Unfortunate Events Escape Room @ South Parkersburg Public Library
  • Blennerhassett Island Cruise 9:00am - 3:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • WV Honey Festival 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg City Park
  • Hocking Hills Medieval Fest 12:00pm @ Brewery 33 Hocking Hills. OH
  • True Crime Book Club 1:00pm - 2:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Blennerhassett Island Public Ghost Tours 4:00pm @ Blennerhassett Island State Park
  • Silas Powell Band-Concert and Dinner Series 6:30pm - 9:30pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
  • Rob Caudill’s Tribute to Rod Stewart 8:00pm @ Smoot Theatre

Sunday, August 27th

  • American Countess Riverboat @ Ohio River Levee
  • Blennerhassett Island Public Ghost Tours 8:00am - 11:00am @ Blennerhassett Island Park
  • WV Honey Festival 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg City Park
  • Narrated Sightseeing Tours 11:30am - 1:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

