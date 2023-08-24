Gold Star Park improvements uplift Harmar Hill community

Harmar Hill resident Tom Kukulka says foot traffic at the park has increased drastically since the completion of the trail.
The second phase of the project began this year and cost approximately $50,000.
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Phase two of Gold Star Park’s walking trail project is complete.

The first phase of Gold Star Park’s half mile walking trail project started in 2018.

The second phase of the project began this year and cost approximately $50,000.

In that time between, monuments, a pavilion, and other park improvements were put in place.

Harmar Hill resident Tom Kukulka says foot traffic at the park has increased drastically since the completion of the trail.

“I think it’s turned the park around one-hundred and ten percent with all the improvements and monuments that have been put in there. The whole neighborhood has been using it where in the past I haven’t seen that. There’s a picnic area where families are having picnics. Area church groups use it, area boy scouts use it. It’s been a real uplift to our community.”

He thanks the Marietta Community Foundation, city administration, Marine Corps League 1436, and Jared Smith for their role in improving the park.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is reportedly video evidence from inside the church showing four individuals and a small...
Four arrested for breaking and entering church with 6-year-old child
Samantha, Sami, Sam Gault
Obituary: Gault, Samantha (Sami, Sam)
Parkersburg's URA votes to buy the Econolodge.
Parkersburg’s URA votes to purchase dilapidated property for $681,000
A pole snaps after a power line is snagged.
Pole snaps after low-hanging line is snagged
West Virginia attorney admonished in Slow Down program findings

Latest News

The new plant will be on the same site as the current system.
Marietta breaks ground on new water treatment plant
The Point Park kayak launch is now open.
The new Point Park kayak launch is now open to the public
Christopher Washer
Ohio registered sex offender arrested for drug crime in Parkersburg
Marietta schools resource officer discusses his work priorities
Marietta schools resource officer discusses his work priorities