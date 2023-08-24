Gold Star Park improvements uplift Harmar Hill community

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Phase two of Gold Star Park’s walking trail project is complete.

The first phase of Gold Star Park’s half mile walking trail project started in 2018.

The second phase of the project began this year and cost approximately $50,000.

In that time between, monuments, a pavilion, and other park improvements were put in place.

Harmar Hill resident Tom Kukulka says foot traffic at the park has increased drastically since the completion of the trail.

“I think it’s turned the park around one-hundred and ten percent with all the improvements and monuments that have been put in there. The whole neighborhood has been using it where in the past I haven’t seen that. There’s a picnic area where families are having picnics. Area church groups use it, area boy scouts use it. It’s been a real uplift to our community.”

He thanks the Marietta Community Foundation, city administration, Marine Corps League 1436, and Jared Smith for their role in improving the park.

