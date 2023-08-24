Marietta breaks ground on new water treatment plant

Today’s groundbreaking ceremony is for a new reverse osmosis treatment plant that will replace two existing lime softening plants used to treat the city’s drinking water.
The new plant will be on the same site as the current system.
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The city of Marietta officially broke ground on its new water treatment plant.

Marietta Mayor Josh Schlicher says the project is said to be the largest public works project in the city’s history.

“These large projects, this is over a forty-million-dollar project, to get these right takes a lot of manpower, a lot of planning and coordination. We hope that in two years or two and half years we will have a new plant here that will have the best output we can for the city.”

The six million gallon per day design production capacity is nearly three times the output of the current capacity.

The design also allows for the production to expand to eight million gallons per day.

“We saw the condition of the plant and we realized that there is no need to put a lot of money into an old aging plant. The move is to move forward with new technology and so we started that process and over the years of engineering, design and reevaluating and finally coming up with the final plan to put through the bid process has been really rewarding to see all of that take place.”

Marietta received a $10 million principal forgiveness loan from the EPA for the project.

The estimated completion date of the plant is March 2026.

