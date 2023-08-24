Marietta schools resource officer discusses his work priorities

Sury said that even though he has to give attention to every school in the district, it’s still important that he build strong rapport with the students he sees every day.
By Chase Campbell
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Patrolman Rob Sury is the only school resource officer in Marietta City Schools.

As the only SRO, he has to split his time between Marietta High School, Marietta Middle School, and the city’s elementary schools. “It is tough,” Sury said. “I mean, I’m all over the place. I’m spread thin. But it’s working out. Like I said, I’m starting four years now, so, it’s been working out. It keeps me busy. Keeps me busy.”

Sury said that even though he has to give attention to every school in the district, it’s still important that he build strong rapport with the students he sees every day. “Just get to know the kids,” he said. “Break that barrier between myself and the kids. So when something happens at home or if they see an officer on the street or at the house they’re not as afraid, because they can relate to Officer Sury, you know?”

Sury said having that rapport with students helps him do his job of keeping the schools safe. “If they hear about certain things that are going on that could possibly threaten the school or they could stop something coming up to me, and gaining that trust to come up to me and tell me that, and then I can alert the schools, you know, let the principals know,” Sury said.

As far as public safety at Marietta Schools goes, Surry said the district has completed all the necessary drills to prepare staff and doesn’t have any major issues. Still, Sury said it’s important not to grow complacent. “I found out in the schools, it’s just like on the street,” Sury said. “You never know. With 22, 2300 kids, you never know what’s going to happen, you know? So it’s one day at a time.”

