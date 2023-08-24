The new Point Park kayak launch is now open to the public

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg’s new kayak launch is now complete.

The 29 foot launch can be found on the left side of Point Park.

It’s free and open for anyone to access.

According to Development Director Ryan Barber, the project cost $10,000 in total.

He said it’s the first direct access point to the river for the public.

“Parkersburg is a river town and providing immediate access for folks that are in kayaks, canoes, and different types of boats is a wonderful addition to Point Park,” he said.

Barber added that the kayak launch effort is part of a bigger picture of the city investing in parks and rec amenities. He pointed to the Point Park trail, pool renovations, and baseball field renovations as other examples.

