Obituary: Earl, Jennifer Lynn (Jenny) Blair

Published: Aug. 24, 2023
Jennifer Lynn (Jenny) Blair Earl 7/11/1953- 8/22/2023

Jennifer passed peacefully in her sleep with her daughter Stacy and granddaughter Courtney by her side.  

Jenny loved to stroll the beaches looking for shells and sharks teeth, she would always find something; she loved her dogs and cat and taking care of all her plants. She worked for many years at the Circuit Clerks office of Wood County.

She is survived by daughter Stacy (Jeremy) Hanlon, son Jason (Raeanna) Earl, very special granddaughter Courtney (Brodi) Elder and a special nephew Christopher Miller.  She is also survived by eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren as well as two sisters Kelley (Mike) Taylor, Angela (Mike) Abel, and two brothers Kerry D Blair and John (Cheryl) Miller, and a large extended family.

Jenny was preceded in death by her beloved husband W.C. Sonny Earl, her parents Norma J. Martin Williams and Earl Blair as well as four siblings Susan(Tim) Pease, Mitchell Miller, Douglas Miller, Cheryl (Tim) Stalnaker. There will be no services; a celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date at the family’s convenience.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences please visit MOVCremation.com (Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society).

