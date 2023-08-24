Obituary: Fankhauser, Karen D.

Karen D. Fankhauser, 74, of Parkersburg, passed away at Camden Clark Medical Center on August 23, 2023, surrounded by family, concluding a valiant battle with stage-four endometrial cancer. She fought with determination, grace, humor, and love in an effort to stay on this earth longer to watch her beloved grandchildren grow. She lost the fight, but her strength and spirit will live on through those she loved. Karen was born on April 29, 1949 in Clarksburg, WV.

She and her cherished husband Steve, who were grade school sweethearts, married in 1972 and moved to Parkersburg together in 1973, starting a family in 1978. Karen graduated from Mountain State Community College in 1970 with a degree in computer operations. Karen served as a keypunch operator for PPG in Nutter Fort from 1970-1973. Karen was a dedicated homemaker during her daughter’s formative years and then reentered the workforce in 1991 starting as a Sam’s Club demo rep, eventually advancing to team lead and ultimately demo supervisor before retiring in 2013, making countless friends amongst colleagues and customers alike, who still respect and speak fondly of her today.

Karen is preceded in death by her parents Robert E. LeMasters and Kathleen “Peach” LeMasters. Surviving Karen is her loving and devoted husband of 51 years, Stephen R. Fankhauser and their treasured daughter, Kristine “Kris” A. Way-Fankhauser. Karen is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Ashley E. Way-Fankhauser, grandson, Ashby R. Way-Fankhauser, and granddaughter, Everly M. Way-Fankhauser. Her grandchildren were her world and purpose and she nurtured them with unconditional love, kindness, and patience and her role in their lives will be irreplaceable. Additionally surviving Karen is her brother Robert “Bobby” LeMasters, and sister Sandy Jones (Michael), both of Clarksburg, sister-in-law Kathy Yachuw, of Elkins, sister-in-law Joyce Fankhauser, of Clarksburg, nieces Jessica LeMasters, Kaitlyn Matheny, Melissa Yachuw, and Jocelyn Vilain, and nephews Ryan Jones, Craig Yachuw, and Billy Fankhauser, as well as a special cousin Mary Frances “M.F.” Eckl, and longtime family friends Connie Cowan, Carolyn Frazier, and Sue Hathaway, who will remember her laughter and youthful spirit.

She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and keeping in touch in their lives. She spent hours on the phone with loved ones, both near and far away. In happier times she enjoyed dancing around the living room and listening to her old record collection. She passed her love of music on to her daughter and one of their fonder memories was attending a Reba McEntire concert together. Karen’s bond with her daughter Kris was unbreakable; they were best friends and confidants. In her daughter’s younger days she could be found on the sidelines of a softball field and at the bowling alley every Saturday morning for YABA league cheering on her only child, her pride and joy. Karen also enjoyed watching WVU football games on fall Saturday afternoons with her family and enjoying tailgate parties at her childrens’ home where she loved her daughter-in-law’s sweet and sour meatballs and buffalo chicken dip.

She will be missed by all who loved her and called her a friend.

Arrangements are being handled by Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home. There will be no services at this time. To honor Karen’s memory just live your life authentically, as she did, treat everyone with kindness, and “share a hug” whenever possible.

Lambert Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Fankhauser family.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.