Obituary: Jackson, Henry E.

Henry E. Jackson, 69, of Vienna, passed away Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at his residence.

He was born June 11, 1954, in West Branch, MI, a son of the late John T. and Mary I. Poling Jackson.

Henry was self-employed and known as “Henry the handyman”. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening and reading. Henry attended Gospel Tabernacle Church and Trinity Episcopal Church.

Henry is survived by his wife, Teresa L. Miracle Jackson; son, Sean D. Jackson (Chrissy) of Parkersburg; two sisters, Stacia L. Jackson and Sue A. Murray (Clarence) both of West Branch, MI; two brothers, John J. Jackson (Kathy) of Hale, MI and William A. Jackson (Betty) of Ashville, NC; grandchildren, Brooke Scott (Patrick), Travis Jackson, Torin Jackson, Maya Jackson and Krista Runion, wife of Christian Runion deceased; and great-grandchildren, Percy, Hazel, Zoe, Noah and Olivia.

In addition to his parents, Henry was preceded in death by his daughter, Christine Jackson; son, Michael Jackson; and grandson, Christian Runion.

In following Henry’s wishes there will be no services. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory, Vienna is honored to serve the Jackson family.

In lieu of flowers please send donations in memory of Henry to Gospel Tabernacle Church 2620 14th Ave., Parkersburg, WV. 26101. The church will then distribute equally the donations between the Women’s Care Center and Old Man River’s Mission.

