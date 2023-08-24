Obituary: Mace, Jeffrey Allen “Willie”

“For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved.” Romans 10:13

Jeffrey Allen “Willie” Mace, 61, of Arnoldsburg, WV, was called home by Almighty God on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center after a short illness.

Jeff was born on June 18, 1962, in Spencer, WV, a son of Oral McKee “Hoke” Mace and Marjorie Ernestine “Toots” Hoskins Mace.

He is survived by his wife, Shelly, of 32 years, and a son, Evan (Tiffany) of Arnoldsburg. The light of Jeff’s life was his grandson, Judson Ryan Mace. Jeff loved every second he spent with Jud. Jeff very much looked forward to the birth of his granddaughter, Everly Jade Mace, due in September. It grieved him terribly that he would miss her birth and watching both grandchildren grow up.

Jeff is also survived by several brothers and sisters. Ken Mace of Stinson, WV; Kathy Stevens of Kenna, WV; Lillie O’Brien of Spencer, WV; Lou Johnson of Grantsville, WV; Deb Mace of Arnoldsburg, WV; Harley (Pam) Mace of Heaters, WV; Becky (Bill) Stagg of Spencer, WV; and June (Charles) Sampson of Stumptown, WV.

In addition to his parents, Jeff was preceded in death by a son, Chris Mace; a brother, Jim Mace; a sister, Shirley Sampson; and an infant sister.

Jeff put his faith in the Lord Jesus as his Savior. He was a member of Louisa Chapel United Methodist Church. His church family was a great source of love and support and he loved each of them very much.

Jeff was a true family man. He enjoyed every opportunity he could get with his family. He had a very witty personality and kept everybody laughing. Jeff also had a very strong work ethic. He worked for 43 years in the oil and gas industry. For many years he worked as a laborer, but he spent the last 25+ years operating equipment. Jeff worked for various companies over the years, but when asked about his most enjoyable job, he quickly answered, “Apex Pipeline up in Elkins.” Jeff really enjoyed working and worked until his diagnosis and was forced to retire. In addition to his job, he loved gardening, canning, hunting, trapping, fishing, and grilling and smoking foods.

Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, August 25 at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV. The funeral service will be on Saturday, August 26 at 1:00 p.m. at Louisa Chapel UMC in Arnoldsburg, WV. Friends and family may call one hour prior to the funeral service. The Reverend Don Stilgenbauer will officiate; interment will be in Mace Family Cemetery, Arnoldsburg. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

