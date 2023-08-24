Obituary: Shourds, Russell W.

By Alex Semancik
Aug. 24, 2023
Russell W. Shourds, 82, of Parkersburg, passed away Wednesday, August 23, 2023.

He was born August 2, 1941, a son of the late Richard and Irene Shourds. He was an over the road truck driver, an avid dirt track car racing fan, and an immense supporter of WVU football and basketball.

Russell is survived by his wife Laurel Shourds of 39 years; a daughter, Margaret Morris of Chillicothe, Ohio; two sons, Brian Goff of Houghton Lake, Michigan, and Chris Goff (Angela) of Cleveland, Texas; a sister-in-law Melanie Oesterheld of Santa Cruz, California; several grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

Per the wishes of the family, there will be no public services.

Lambert Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Shourds family. Online condolences can be made online at www.lamberttatman.com

