Obituary: Watson, David Lee

David Lee Watson
David Lee Watson(None)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

David Lee Watson, 73, of Belpre, passed away August 21, 2023.

He was born in Parkersburg April 5, 1950, a son of the late Julius Fairfield Watson and Ruby Grace (Smith) Watson.

David was a passionate meat cutter and he dearly loved farming and his family.

David is survived by his companion of over 30 years Debbie Queen of Little Hocking, OH, two children, Scott Lee Watson (Beverly) of  Heath, OH and Amber “Bam” Stern (Chad) of Hilliard, OH, sister, Margaret “Myrt” McElfresh (Harry) of Belleville, WV, brother, Steven “Pete” Watson (Brenda) of Little Hocking, OH, sisters-in-law, JoAnn Watson and Betty Watson, three step-sons, Cory Queen of Parkersburg, William Queen (Rachel) of Little Hocking, OH, and Derick Queen of Little Hocking, OH, eight grandchildren, Bailey, Connor, Trenton, Alexis, Lindsay, Reese, Reagan, and Bella, one great-grandson, Amiri, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Glenna “Bootsie” Riebel (John), brother, Ronald Watson, brother, Douglas Tenney, and brother, Charles Watson.

Visitation will be Saturday 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral home in Parkersburg. 

Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is reportedly video evidence from inside the church showing four individuals and a small...
Four arrested for breaking and entering church with 6-year-old child
Samantha, Sami, Sam Gault
Obituary: Gault, Samantha (Sami, Sam)
Parkersburg's URA votes to buy the Econolodge.
Parkersburg’s URA votes to purchase dilapidated property for $681,000
Wood County Schools currently has 57 open professional positions.
Wood County Board of Education discusses teacher shortage
Mayor Schlicher said there will be small rate increases for water customers in the future with...
Marietta to break ground on largest project in city history

Latest News

Jennifer Lynn (Jenny) Blair Earl
Obituary: Earl, Jennifer Lynn (Jenny) Blair
Karen D. Fankhauser
Obituary: Fankhauser, Karen D.
Henry E. Jackson
Obituary: Jackson, Henry E.
Robert M. Bartlett (Bobby)
Obituary: Bartlett, Robert M. (Bobby)