Obituary: Watson, David Lee

David Lee Watson, 73, of Belpre, passed away August 21, 2023.

He was born in Parkersburg April 5, 1950, a son of the late Julius Fairfield Watson and Ruby Grace (Smith) Watson.

David was a passionate meat cutter and he dearly loved farming and his family.

David is survived by his companion of over 30 years Debbie Queen of Little Hocking, OH, two children, Scott Lee Watson (Beverly) of Heath, OH and Amber “Bam” Stern (Chad) of Hilliard, OH, sister, Margaret “Myrt” McElfresh (Harry) of Belleville, WV, brother, Steven “Pete” Watson (Brenda) of Little Hocking, OH, sisters-in-law, JoAnn Watson and Betty Watson, three step-sons, Cory Queen of Parkersburg, William Queen (Rachel) of Little Hocking, OH, and Derick Queen of Little Hocking, OH, eight grandchildren, Bailey, Connor, Trenton, Alexis, Lindsay, Reese, Reagan, and Bella, one great-grandson, Amiri, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Glenna “Bootsie” Riebel (John), brother, Ronald Watson, brother, Douglas Tenney, and brother, Charles Watson.

Visitation will be Saturday 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral home in Parkersburg.

Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

