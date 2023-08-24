Obituary: Weinheimer, Regina

Regina Weinheimer, 99, of Marietta, Ohio died on Thursday, August 24, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born on February 25, 1924 in Marietta, Ohio to Raymond and Blanche Lang Tornes.

She was a devoted member of The Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption, where she was active in the Catholic Women’s Club. She was a good wife, mother and grandmother, enjoyed baking, working in her garden and making beautiful flower arrangements.

She is survived by her three children, John Weinheimer (Marty), Jane Miller (Roger) and Donna Moore; four grandchildren, Doug Miller (Cathy), David Miller (Sarah), Brynn Searles (Tom) and Jason Moore (Beth-Anne); six great grandchildren, Lucas, Jackson, Grace, Ryan, Zander and Violet; two sisters, Ella Mae Young and Ruth Morgan (Leroy); sister in law, Donna Tornes; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Lawrence Weinheimer; two brothers, Harold and Tony Tornes; granddaughter, Sarah; and son in law, Vaughn.

Funeral Liturgy, with Mass, will be 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at The Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption in Marietta, with The Rev. Msgr. John Michael Campbell as celebrant. Burial will follow in New St. Mary’s. Visitation will be on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home, with a Vigil service held at 4:00 p.m.

Donations in her name may be directed to The Basilica, 506 4th St., Marietta, Ohio 45750. Cawley & Peoples Funeral Homes is honored to serve Regina’s family and offers online condolences as well as other services by visiting their website, www.CawleyandPeoples.com or by following their Facebook page.

