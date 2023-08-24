Ohio registered sex offender arrested for drug crime in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – A man from Cleveland, Ohio, was arrested in Parkersburg for a drug crime.

Christopher A. Washer, 27, was arrested for one count of possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, according to a statement from the Parkersburg Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force.

The Narcotics Task Force and Parkersburg Police Department Detective Bureau began investigating Washer on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.

The Narcotics Task Force says Washer messaged an undercover juvenile girl about drugs via social media. Washer then attempted to sell the undercover account drugs at an established meeting location. According to law enforcement, Washer believed the undercover account was a juvenile girl in school who would meet him during lunch break.

Officers conducted surveillance in the meeting area and identified Washer by the clothes he said he’d be wearing. According to Parkersburg law enforcement, Washer fled on foot when officers attempted to take him into custody. Officers caught Washer shortly after and found he was carrying 17 grams of suspected fentanyl, paraphernalia, and a large amount of money.

Washer was also determined to be a registered sex offender in the state of Ohio.

He was arraigned before Magistrate Kuhl and his bond was set at $100,000 surety.

