Pole snaps after low-hanging line is snagged

WALKER, W.Va. (WTAP) - A dump truck snagged a low-hanging powerline, causing one pole to snap all the way through, according to officials.

They say the low-hanging line may have been caused by a landslide.

An official on the scene said that the incident affected multiple nearby poles due to them all being connected.

Officials were called to the scene around 5:20pm.

It happened in Walker on the 8600 block of Staunton Turnpike.

No one was injured.

