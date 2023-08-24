Pole snaps after low-hanging line is snagged
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WALKER, W.Va. (WTAP) - A dump truck snagged a low-hanging powerline, causing one pole to snap all the way through, according to officials.
They say the low-hanging line may have been caused by a landslide.
An official on the scene said that the incident affected multiple nearby poles due to them all being connected.
Officials were called to the scene around 5:20pm.
It happened in Walker on the 8600 block of Staunton Turnpike.
No one was injured.
