St. Marys defeats Doddridge County in inaugural WVSSAC Kickoff game

The first ever WVSSAC Kickoff game was played on a Wednesday night to start off the 2023 season, and the St. Marys Blue Devils got to show the entire Mountain State how much of a force they can be, as they defeated the Doddridge County Bulldogs on the road 34-14.

It was a slow game early on offense, as both teams traded turnovers, but the Bulldogs scored first with a touchdown pass from Brysen Dixon to Jerod Trent to take a 6-0 lead.

St. Marys would go on to score the next 20 points, and in there was a 75 yard interception return for a touchdown by Josiah DeMoss, which was one of his three interceptions on the night.

The Devils got four turnovers on the night, leading to their 20 point season opening victory over Doddridge County.

St. Marys next takes the field on the road on September 1 at Oak Glen, while Doddridge County will travel to play Wahama.

