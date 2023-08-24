Wood County Commissioners pass resolution in support of Parkersburg HOME Consortium

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Commission passed a resolution to approve funding for a low-income housing development through the City of Parkersburg’s HOME Consortium.

Earlier this week, Parkersburg City Council approved a $250,000 appropriation to help fund the Patriot Point Affordable Housing Development.

It’s a low-income family and elderly development just outside the city limits of Parkersburg. The project has been in the works for a number of years. It needed more funding due to rising supply costs and interest rates, according to city council records.

On Thursday, the county commissioners passed a resolution signing off on that funding for the project.

The commissioners also awarded a bid for the cleanup of a dilapidated property to Bosley Construction.

