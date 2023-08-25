2023 Football Frenzy First Look: Ravenswood Red Devils

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Ravenswood Red Devils football team looks to bounce back from their 2-8 season in 2022. The team returns a healthy amount of playmakers that have experience playing at the high school level, and head coach Eric Hupp says that having that veteran presence is helping the younger players fit in with the culture.

“These guys have stepped up, taken control of the team, and taken ownership,” Hupp said. “It’s trickled down and we got a good buy in from the team. We’ve got some kids out there who can catch the ball, can run well, we got some speed, so looking forward to seeing how they match up this weekend.”

This weekend, the Red Devils welcome the defending champion Williamstown Yellowjackets to Flinn Field, and the team says they will use this game as a measuring stick going forward.

“A measuring stick of how good of a team we are,” said senior quarterback Jacob Bowling. “Not football-wise, but as staying together as a team if we’re able to keep our composure and we’ll go see if we can get it done.”

Ravenswood will have to navigate through a tough schedule, as the Little Kanawha Conference gives them no favors. Coach Hupp says Ravenswood will welcome all challengers and compete with everyone on their schedule.

“Anybody, any place any time,” says Hupp. “That’s our attitude, and that’s what we got to step on the field with. That goes along with us getting better every day, getting better every week. Anybody, any place, any time. Give it our best, put our hand in the dirt, and let the cards fall where they will.”

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.