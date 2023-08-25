Annual Showcase of the Bands raises money for local high school marching bands

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The community raised $2,530 for four high school bands through the annual Showcase of the Bands.

The money will be split evenly between Belpre, Parkersburg, South Parkersburg, and Williamstown high school marching bands.

The showcase is the big finale of Artsbridge’s summer music series. It’s a tradition that’s uplifted local kids for decades.

Artsbridge Executive Director Lyndsay Dennis said, “Everything we do at Artsbridge is community-oriented and what better way to support your community than support these local high schoolers who have this passion for music, who are going to be the future of this community.”

The support the community showed Thursday was apparent even before the dollar amount was counted. Locals filled the park with rows and rows of enthusiasm, at times even clapping along.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.