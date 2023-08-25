Annual Showcase of the Bands raises money for local high school marching bands

Local high schools perform at Showcase of the Bands.
Local high schools perform at Showcase of the Bands.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The community raised $2,530 for four high school bands through the annual Showcase of the Bands.

The money will be split evenly between Belpre, Parkersburg, South Parkersburg, and Williamstown high school marching bands.

The showcase is the big finale of Artsbridge’s summer music series. It’s a tradition that’s uplifted local kids for decades.

Artsbridge Executive Director Lyndsay Dennis said, “Everything we do at Artsbridge is community-oriented and what better way to support your community than support these local high schoolers who have this passion for music, who are going to be the future of this community.”

The support the community showed Thursday was apparent even before the dollar amount was counted. Locals filled the park with rows and rows of enthusiasm, at times even clapping along.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is reportedly video evidence from inside the church showing four individuals and a small...
Four arrested for breaking and entering church with 6-year-old child
Samantha, Sami, Sam Gault
Obituary: Gault, Samantha (Sami, Sam)
A pole snaps after a power line is snagged.
Pole snaps after low-hanging line is snagged
Parkersburg's URA votes to buy the Econolodge.
Parkersburg’s URA votes to purchase dilapidated property for $681,000
West Virginia attorney admonished in Slow Down program findings

Latest News

Jack Mathers is titled "A Distinguished Mountaineer."
Governor Justice titles Vienna local “A Distinguished Mountaineer”
The second phase of the project began this year and cost approximately $50,000.
Gold Star Park improvements uplift Harmar Hill community
The new plant will be on the same site as the current system.
Marietta breaks ground on new water treatment plant
The Point Park kayak launch is now open.
The new Point Park kayak launch is now open to the public