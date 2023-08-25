Body pulled from ocean confirmed as recent high school graduate who was fishing for lobster

A medical examiner has confirmed a body found on Monday is missing lobsterman Tylar Michaud.
A medical examiner has confirmed a body found on Monday is missing lobsterman Tylar Michaud.(Gouldsboro Fire / Rescue)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The identification of a body pulled from the ocean this week confirmed the worst fears of many in the community following the discovery of an empty lobster boat belonging to a recent high school graduate from Maine.

Tylar Michaud, 18, of Steuben, went missing on July 21 after he went out to tend his lobster traps near Petit Manan Island. A massive search was launched after his boat was discovered empty.

The state medical examiner’s office on Thursday positively identified a body recovered earlier in the week as Michaud, said Patrick Keliher, commissioner of the Maine Department of Marine Resources.

“I’m grateful for the tremendous outpouring of support that followed Tylar’s disappearance. The efforts of all who joined in the difficult search were unprecedented. Many agencies and individuals devoted countless hours to this search. It speaks volumes about the profound impact a loss like this can have,” Keliher said in a statement Friday.

Michaud was lost at sea less than two months after graduating from Sumner Memorial High School. He planned to use proceeds from lobster fishing to pay for classes this fall at Maine Maritime Academy.

The body was discovered in waters off Addison by another lobsterman on Monday, a day after several hundred people attended a memorial service at the high school.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is reportedly video evidence from inside the church showing four individuals and a small...
Four arrested for breaking and entering church with 6-year-old child
Christopher Washer
Ohio registered sex offender arrested for drug crime in Parkersburg
A pole snaps after a power line is snagged.
Pole snaps after low-hanging line is snagged
Samantha, Sami, Sam Gault
Obituary: Gault, Samantha (Sami, Sam)
Robert M. Bartlett (Bobby)
Obituary: Bartlett, Robert M. (Bobby)

Latest News

President Joe Biden talks with reporters after taking a Pilates and spin class at PeloDog,...
Biden says he will request more funding for a new coronavirus vaccine
Cars sit stranded in floodwaters on Sheldon Road south of Ford road in Canton, Mich., Thursday,...
6 tornadoes confirmed as Michigan storms down trees and power lines; 5 people killed
FILE — FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried leaves Manhattan federal court in New York, Feb. 16, 2023....
Sam Bankman-Fried’s lawyers renew claim that the FTX founder can’t prepare for trial behind bars
Man accused of murder facing death penalty charge
Man accused of murder facing death penalty charge
The Burtons have been indicted for Tina Johnson's murder.
Man accused of murder facing death penalty charge