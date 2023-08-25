Daybreak Kitchen: Braised chicken with kale and beans, sweet cornbread

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - In this week’s Daybreak Kitchen, Chef Sebastian Walker cooks an easy one-pot meal for the middle of the week. The recipe for the one-pot Braised chicken, kale, and beans, with sweet cornbread can be found below. You can check out the Changed Plate on Facebook and even look into the classes they provide here!

Braised chicken with kale and beans

Ingredients (Creates 4 servings):

2 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil 8 boneless skinless chicken thighs

1 tsp kosher salt

¼ tsp freshly ground black pepper

10 cloves garlic peeled and smashed

1 bunch kale, ribs removed, torn into small pieces

2 (15 oz) cans white beans

1 cup stock

1 cup dry white wine

1/2 lemon thinly sliced

4 sprigs fresh oregano + garnish

2 Tbsp capers drained

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 375F.

2. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat.

3. Trim any excess fat from chicken thighs, then season on all sides with kosher salt and black pepper.

4. Carefully place chicken in the hot skillet and cook, undisturbed, for 4 minutes. Flip and cook chicken an additional 3 minutes. Remove from pan and set aside on a plate.

5. Add smashed garlic cloves, torn kale leaves, and white beans, then toss.

6. Pour in chicken stock (and wine, if using) then give another stir.

7. Nestle chicken thighs (skin side up, if using skin-on) on top of kale and beans, then add lemon slices and oregano.

8. Bake for 10 minutes or until an internal temperature of 165F is reached.

9. Top with capers

Sweet cornbread muffins

Ingredients (Creates aprox. 10 muffins):

1 1/3 cup All Purpose Flour

½ tsp Kosher Salt

1 cup Plain Yellow Cornmeal

1 Egg

2/3 cup Sugar

1 ½ cup Milk

1 tbsp Baking Powder

¼ cup Melted Butter



Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350F degrees.

2. Combine all dry ingredients and mix well. In a separate bowl, whisk egg, milk, and melted butter. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry mixture and mix until smooth.

3. Spray each hole in a muffin pan with non-stick spray then fill each ¾ of the way full of batter.

4. Bake for 15-20 minutes or until a toothpick is inserted into the middle of a muffin and comes out clean.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.