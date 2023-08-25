Governor Justice titles Vienna local “A Distinguished Mountaineer”

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Delegate Bob Fehrenbacher presented a proclamation on behalf of Governor Justice at Thursday night’s Vienna City Council meeting. It gave one local the title of “A Distinguished Mountaineer.”

That title went to Jack Mathers, president of the Friends of Vienna. He’s also the city forester.

Mayor Rapp describes him as a major leader of the city.

Justice’s proclamation honored Mathers for the projects he accomplished for Vienna as well as his character.

Mathers re-established the Freedom Festival, created Trek Vienna, the pollinator garden, and more.

The proclamation labelled him “an outstanding example,” describing him as caring, giving, and dedicated to his friends, family and the community.

Mathers humbly accepted the award, saying, “It’s not a one person thing that does any project. It’s city council, it’s the mayor, it’s the recorder, it’s all the friends that serve on all the committees. It’s the only way you get stuff done.”

Mathers said that it’s great to be a part of this community. He’s served the City of Vienna for nearly four decades.

