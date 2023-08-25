Hidden Marietta Company will host haunted island tours

By Laura Bowen
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Hidden Marietta Company is hosting Blennerhassett Island ghost tours this Saturday.

It’s an overnight expedition that starts on the sternwheeler. There, you learn about the island’s history. When you get to the island, you set up your tents then go for a traditional wagon tour.

The paranormal mansion tour is where things start getting spooky. Afterwards, you roam the island with equipment to pick up paranormal activity.

Hidden Marietta Company Co-Owner Karita Miller said, “A lot of people, when they come for the event, think that the mansion is the hot spot, as we call it in the paranormal field, where a lot of activity happens and a lot does happen in the mansion but it’s actually the land itself that holds the most energy that we’ve found.”

This weekend’s tours are booked, however there’s another tour coming up on October 21st.

You can get tickets on hiddenmarietta.com or any of their social media accounts.

