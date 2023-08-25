Man accused of murder facing death penalty charge

POMEROY, Ohio (WTAP) - Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley announced that on August 25, 2023, the Meigs County Grand Jury returned indictments against Charles S. Burton, 48, of Belpre, Ohio, and Michelle D. Burton, 53, of Belpre, Ohio, related to the August 7, 2023 homicide of Tina Johnson of Pomeroy. The Burtons are married.

Charles Burton was indicted for two counts of Aggravated Murder, each an unclassified felony, each with two accompanying death penalty specifications; Murder, an unclassified felony; two counts of Aggravated Robbery, each a felony of the first degree; two counts of Kidnapping, each a felony of the first degree; one count of Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third degree; and two counts of Complicity, each a felony of the third degree.

Michelle Burton was indicted for one count of Complicity to Aggravated Murder, an unclassified felony; one count of Complicity to Murder, an unclassified felony; two counts of Tampering With Evidence, each a felony of the third degree; one count of Complicity, a felony of the third degree; and four counts of Obstructing Justice, each a felony of the third degree.

Link to previous coverage: https://www.wtap.com/2023/08/09/belpre-couple-arrested-meigs-county-homicide/

