Man accused of murder facing death penalty charge

Man accused of murder facing death penalty charge
By Phyllis Smith and Carrie Rose
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POMEROY, Ohio (WTAP) - Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley announced that on August 25, 2023, the Meigs County Grand Jury returned indictments against Charles S. Burton, 48, of Belpre, Ohio, and Michelle D. Burton, 53, of Belpre, Ohio, related to the August 7, 2023 homicide of Tina Johnson of Pomeroy. The Burtons are married.

Charles Burton was indicted for two counts of Aggravated Murder, each an unclassified felony, each with two accompanying death penalty specifications; Murder, an unclassified felony; two counts of Aggravated Robbery, each a felony of the first degree; two counts of Kidnapping, each a felony of the first degree; one count of Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third degree; and two counts of Complicity, each a felony of the third degree.

Michelle Burton was indicted for one count of Complicity to Aggravated Murder, an unclassified felony; one count of Complicity to Murder, an unclassified felony; two counts of Tampering With Evidence, each a felony of the third degree; one count of Complicity, a felony of the third degree; and four counts of Obstructing Justice, each a felony of the third degree.

Link to previous coverage: https://www.wtap.com/2023/08/09/belpre-couple-arrested-meigs-county-homicide/

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is reportedly video evidence from inside the church showing four individuals and a small...
Four arrested for breaking and entering church with 6-year-old child
Christopher Washer
Ohio registered sex offender arrested for drug crime in Parkersburg
A pole snaps after a power line is snagged.
Pole snaps after low-hanging line is snagged
Samantha, Sami, Sam Gault
Obituary: Gault, Samantha (Sami, Sam)
Robert M. Bartlett (Bobby)
Obituary: Bartlett, Robert M. (Bobby)

Latest News

Man accused of murder facing death penalty charge
Man accused of murder facing death penalty charge
Volunteer of the Year Jackie Walker
Memorial Health System recognizes volunteers
WVU receives funding for two physics research projects
Multiple construction projects impact Washington County roads