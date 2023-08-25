PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Coco! WTAP’s Pet of the week!

Coco is a two-year-old Australian Shepherd mix. She’s been at the Humane Society of Parkersburg for about two months.

She is very energetic and loves to play. Coco would do best with a family that will take her on walks, play with her, or has a yard.

Lori Elliot, from HSOP, suggests giving Coco a job! She says Coco is very smart and would do well completing tasks.

Coco can sit and lay on command. She is treat driven. Since she is younger, she would do well with some training.

Coco does well with other dogs. HSOP isn’t sure how she interacts with cats, yet. They suggest doing a meet and greet before adopting.

If you’d like to adopt Coco you can fill out an application at https://www.hsop.org/

HSOP is holding an adoption event on September 2, 2023. Coco will more than likely be at the event! The event will be at Pet Smart. There will be food trucks, dogs, and cats!

