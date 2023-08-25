Memorial Health System recognizes volunteers

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) – Memorial Health System (MHS) recently honored volunteers at their 41st Annual Volunteer Recognition Banquet.

The banquet took place at the Grand Pointe Conference Center in Vienna, W.Va., on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.

According to a statement from MHS, the banquet is held to recognize our volunteers who consistently demonstrate outstanding quality and quantity of work, customer service, dedication, and our mission. Several volunteers reached milestones in the number of hours given during 2022.

The following are the volunteers who were honored:

Volunteer of the Year – Jackie Walker

7,000 Hours – Jayne Stehle

5,000 Hours – Herma Eddy

2,000 Hours – Joann Gerhart, Kent Hall, Diana Sams, Sarah Schafer, Jackie Walker

1,000 Hours – Martha Cornelius, Sandy George, Vella Lawrence, Wendy Lowe, Janet Robinson, Kevin Scheve, Doug Thompson

500 Hours – Bryan Berkemer, Marilyn Bookman, Jeffrey Bradford, Jack Heater, Janet Lamp, Marian McCall, Susan Shelton, Mark Wilmoth, Chris Wood

200 Hours – Linda Bunnell, Debra Chevalier, Betsy Ferrell, Cecelia Goff, Roseanne Gray, Donna Hasley, Dawna Hines, Bonnie Hutchins, Barbara Jackson, Charlotte Kitts, Becky Marks, Peggy Powell, Luke Williamson

As a not-for-profit health system, MHS likes to recognize those who purely dedicate their free time to help both our staff and patients daily.

