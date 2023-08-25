Multiple construction projects impact Washington County roads

(Live 5/File)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) – Multiple projects in Washington County may affect highway travel.

On SR 7/SR 32 a bridge deck overlay project is taking place in Belpre, between Clement Avenue and the Memorial Bridge. Lane closures are in place and the estimated completion date for the project is Nov. 30, 2023.

Due to the bridge deck overlay project, the SR 7 south ramp (to Athens/Pomeroy) will close on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. ODOT’s detour is from SR 32 east to SR 618 (Main Street) to SR 7 south. The ramp is estimated to reopen on Oct. 9, 2023.

Lanes are closed on I-77 south, north of Exit 6, due to a resurfacing project. The project is estimated to be completed by Sept. 1, 2023.

Another resurfacing project is taking place on SR 339, between Cherry Hill Lane and SR 550. Traffic is being maintained by flaggers. The resurfacing is estimated to be completed by Sept. 1, 2023.

On SR 821 a landslide repair is taking place between Germantown Road (County Road 15) and Mills Firehouse Lane. One lane is closed, and traffic is being maintained with temporary signals. The landslide repair is estimated to be completed by Nov. 1, 2023.

