Roger Clifton Rouse, 73, of Parkersburg, passed away August 19, 2023.

Service will be Monday 11:00 AM at the Leavitt Funeral Home Parkersburg. Interment will follow at Mt Olivet Cemetery in Parkersburg. Visitation will be Sunday 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at the funeral home.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.