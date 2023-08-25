Obituary: Ryan, James “Jim” L.

James “Jim” L. Ryan, 74, of Belpre, OH passed away July 6, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg, WV. Jim was born July 12, 1948 in Parkersburg, WV to the late Lyle and Dorothy Ryan.

A 1966 graduate of Belpre High School, Jim would go on to serve his country in Vietnam with the United States Air Force. After his time in the service, Jim earned his Bachelor’s degree at Ohio University and his Master’s Degree at Marietta College in Educational Studies.

Jim retired from his teaching years in 2010, having taught at Parkersburg South High School and Washington State Community College. Passionate about music and the thrills of life, Jim spent his free time enjoying photography, being an avid pilot and a proud certified flying instructor.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rita ‘Hayes’ Ryan; brother, Richard “Dick” Ryan; and sister-in-law, Sherry ‘Kester’ Ryan.

Jim is survived by his loving companion and best friend, Sandy Smith; brother, Steve Ryan (Mary Lou); nephews, Rick Ryan (Angie), Shawn Ryan (Marianna), and Joe Ryan (Trish); niece, Kim Archer (Mark); ten great-nieces and nephews, and eight great-great nieces and nephews.

Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted by the Ryan family to assist with Jim’s arrangements. In respect with his own wishes, Jim was privately laid to rest at Rockland Cemetery in Belpre, OH.

Please visit vaughankimes.com to share a memory or message of comfort for his loved ones.

