Ohio AG rejects legislative redistricting petition summary

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - The Ohio Attorney General’s Office rejected the petition summary of a proposed amendment to the Ohio Constitution that would modify the legislative redistricting process.

“An amendment to replace the current politician-run redistricting process with a citizen-led commission required to create fair state legislative and congressional districts through a more open and independent system” is the name of the initiative.

The petition summary seeks to repeal Articles XI and XIX of the Ohio Constitution and introduce Article XX. The petition summary was submitted on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023.

A link to Article XI can be found here, and a link to Article XIX can be found here.

The attorney general’s role in the petition process is to determine whether the language submitted both fairly and truthfully summarizes the proposed statute or constitutional amendment. The summary language failed to meet this requirement, according to a statement from the attorney general’s office. Attorney General Dave Yost rejected the initiative on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.

“During our review of the summary, we identified omissions and misstatements that, as a whole, would mislead a potential signer as to the actual scope and effect of the proposed amendment,” Yost said in his rejection letter.

According to Article XI, the Ohio Redistricting Commission is currently made up of the governor, the auditor of the state, the secretary of state, one person appointed by the speaker of the House of Representatives, one person appointed by the legislative leader of the largest political party in the house of representatives of which the speaker of the house of representatives is not a member, one person appointed by the president of the senate; and one person appointed by the legislative leader of the largest political party in the senate of which the president of the senate is not a member.

