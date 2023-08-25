One car rolls over in Mineral Wells crash

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) – A two-car crash in Mineral Wells led to one car rolling over.

The crash occurred around 3:00 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

The cars collided at the intersection of WV Route 14 and Turkey Foot Road, near the Mount Pleasant Methodist Church.

No one was seriously injured in the crash.

Traffic was backed up on WV Route 14 at the Turkey Foot Road intersection, but the accident was cleared around 4 p.m.

Mineral Wells Volunteer Fire Department and the Wood County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.