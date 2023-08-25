WVU receives funding for two physics research projects

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) – West Virginia University (WVU) has received funds from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

The $387,194 total will go toward two physics research projects at WVU. The projects involve critical research into light-shaping structures and semiconductor microcavities, according to a statement from U.S. Senator Joe Manchin.

Individual awards listed below:

$249,549 – West Virginia University: Advancing Fabrication of Inversely Designed Quantum Nanophotonic Devices

This project will design and fabricate nanoscopic light-shaping structures containing emitters of quantum light, which will inform optical quantum computation and communication.

$137,645 – West Virginia University: Coherent Phenomena of Semiconductor Microcavity Heterostructures and Composite Photonic Nanostructures

This project will investigate semiconductor microcavities and photonic devices, which are critical for a wide range of applications, especially in information processing, ranging, imaging, sensing and quantum technologies.

“West Virginia University continues to make our state proud with important and cutting-edge scientific research initiatives,” said Senator Manchin. “I’m pleased that the National Institute of Standards and Technology is supporting our hardworking students, faculty and staff involved with these two innovative physics projects, which will advance our understanding of light science and its role in our daily lives.”

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.