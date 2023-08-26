2023 Football Frenzy Week 2 Recap

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

It was a full Football Frenzy in the Mid-Ohio Valley, as teams in West Virginia kicked off their 2023 regular seasons, while teams in Ohio were starting Week 2 of their season.

The defending Class A champions the Williamstown Yellowjackets had a resounding start to their season, as they went on the road and thumped Ravenswood 62-6.

The defending Class AAA runner-ups the Parkersburg South Patriots came out on fire as well, as they hit the road and defeated the Capital Cougars 83-26.

The Parkersburg Big Reds start year two of the Matt Kimes era with a strong win, defeating St. Albans on the road 56-0.

Over in Ohio, the Fort Frye Cadets took care of the Belpre Golden Eagles 62-0.

It was the first game of the Jared Shipe era in Ritchie County, but the Rebels fell short against Tyler Consolidated 42-6.

The Warren Warriors had a tough test on the road against the Morgan Raiders, and lost 33-22 in McConnelsville.

The Frontier Cougars had a home game against the Miller Falcons, but the Falcons were the winners 44-12.

The Eastern Eagles have gotten off to a flying 2-0 start, as they defeat Bishop Rosecrans 40-7.

The Wirt County Tigers got their season off to a good start, as they took down the Hawks of South Harrison 39-6.

Check out the highlights of these games and more!

