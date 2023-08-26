An affordable housing development is coming to Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg city officials recently voted to designate $250,000 of the HOME budget for an affordable housing development.

WTAP sat down with Parkersburg’s Development Director Ryan Barber to get more details on the project.

The 36 unit Patriot Point Affordable Housing Development will be located next to the Kohl’s in south Parkersburg.

“For Parkersburg and the Wood County HOME Consortium, this is the largest investment that we’ve made in affordable housing development in the past ten years,” Barber said.

Almost all units will be for eligible residents 55 plus and all units will be affordable housing, according to Barber.

The housing development is especially relevant given the context of the recent housing study done.

“In last summer and last fall, we just completed a housing needs assessment in Parkersburg and throughout Wood County. The assessment identified a severe lack of housing stock,” Barber said.

He believes this housing development’s age demographic is part of the reason it’s gotten the support it has from the city.

“While our population remains relatively flat, we do know that the one segment of our population that is increasing is individuals 55 and older…,” Barber explained.

Still, this is just the tip of the iceberg for the area.

“They did identify a goal over the next five years to create up to 1,700 additional housing units,” Barber said.

The goal is to break ground on October first, according to Barber.

He said the City of Parkersburg is contributing $485,000 towards the $9.5 million project. The rest of funding is coming from external sources.

Barber pointed to low income housing tax credits as being the main driver behind any of these projects.

