Civil War round table brings history to life

The group holds meetings, field trips and historical marker projects in hopes of bringing fun and education to the Mid-Ohio Valley.
Civil war round table
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Civil War Roundtable of the Mid-Ohio Valley spotlights regional figures who played pivotal roles in the American Civil War.

The group holds meetings, field trips and historical marker projects in hopes of bringing fun and education to the Mid-Ohio Valley.

Round table president Leight Murray says telling the stories of people such as Charlotte Scott is essential in preserving American history.

“That’s important to the Civil War Round Table in a number of ways. First of all, to recognize her contribution primarily in this chapter in assisting the underground railroad. But this is a part of a series of programming we are doing this year.”

The Civil War round table has two upcoming programs on its schedule.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police scene tape
Sheriff: One man shot and killed in home invasion in Davisville
Patriot Point Affordable Housing Development will have 36 units.
An affordable housing development is coming to Parkersburg
The Burtons have been indicted for Tina Johnson's murder.
Man accused of murder facing death penalty charge
Mineral Wells Crash
One car rolls over in Mineral Wells crash
Hidden Marietta Company will host paranormal island tours.
Hidden Marietta Company will host haunted island tours

Latest News

No information is required to receive food and there is no limit on the number of times you can...
Food pantry continues to see increased need
Vendors are set up selling crafts, food and other honey-related items and events.
West Virginia State Honey Festival hits city park
Campus Martius has not moved from it's original spot since it was built in 1788 by the Ohio...
This Is Home: Campus Martius, a Cornerstone of Mid-Ohio Valley History
There have been over six thousand traffic crashes involving school buses in Ohio since 2018,...
Ohio sees renewed focus for school bus safety