Civil War round table brings history to life

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Civil War Roundtable of the Mid-Ohio Valley spotlights regional figures who played pivotal roles in the American Civil War.

The group holds meetings, field trips and historical marker projects in hopes of bringing fun and education to the Mid-Ohio Valley.

Round table president Leight Murray says telling the stories of people such as Charlotte Scott is essential in preserving American history.

“That’s important to the Civil War Round Table in a number of ways. First of all, to recognize her contribution primarily in this chapter in assisting the underground railroad. But this is a part of a series of programming we are doing this year.”

The Civil War round table has two upcoming programs on its schedule.

