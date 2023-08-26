Eve Inc. holds fundraiser for domestic violence shelter

For 41 years, Eve Incorporated has held an auction to benefit survivors of domestic violence.
The event includes a silent auction followed by a live auction.
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - EVE Inc. held a fundraiser at the Historic Lafayette Hotel in downtown Marietta.

For 41 years, Eve Inc. has held an auction to benefit survivors of domestic violence.

The event includes a silent auction followed by a live auction.

Eve board member Sharon Coffman said the fundraiser helps cover costs that grants won’t.

“A lot of stuff to do with the shelter such as upkeep, electric and different things like that. A lot of products that the clients will need throughout the year, that type of stuff.”

Coffman said fundraising helps the organization apply for matching grants for future operations.

