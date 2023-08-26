Food pantry continues to see increased need

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Jeff and Candy Waite founded Gospel Mission Food Pantry over ten years ago to meet the needs of a community.

Since then, they have helped thousands of people solely from donations they received from the community.

Candy Waite said they see people from all backgrounds walk through their doors.

“We are seeing working class people coming in needing food. People that are working two jobs, a husband and wife trying to make ends meet and they just can’t with inflation and the high cost of everything. We rely and depend on the community to help us keep Gospel Mission Food Pantry going. We live in such a blessed community where people reach out to help others.”

No information is required to receive food and there is no limit on the number of times you can receive help.

Details on how to donate can be found HERE

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.