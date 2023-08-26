Food pantry continues to see increased need

No information is required to receive food and there is no limit on the number of times you can receive help.
Food pantry sees increased need
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Jeff and Candy Waite founded Gospel Mission Food Pantry over ten years ago to meet the needs of a community.

Since then, they have helped thousands of people solely from donations they received from the community.

Candy Waite said they see people from all backgrounds walk through their doors.

“We are seeing working class people coming in needing food. People that are working two jobs, a husband and wife trying to make ends meet and they just can’t with inflation and the high cost of everything. We rely and depend on the community to help us keep Gospel Mission Food Pantry going. We live in such a blessed community where people reach out to help others.”

No information is required to receive food and there is no limit on the number of times you can receive help.

Details on how to donate can be found HERE

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police scene tape
Sheriff: One man shot and killed in home invasion in Davisville
Patriot Point Affordable Housing Development will have 36 units.
An affordable housing development is coming to Parkersburg
The Burtons have been indicted for Tina Johnson's murder.
Man accused of murder facing death penalty charge
Mineral Wells Crash
One car rolls over in Mineral Wells crash
Hidden Marietta Company will host paranormal island tours.
Hidden Marietta Company will host haunted island tours

Latest News

Civil War round table
Civil War round table brings history to life
Vendors are set up selling crafts, food and other honey-related items and events.
West Virginia State Honey Festival hits city park
Campus Martius has not moved from it's original spot since it was built in 1788 by the Ohio...
This Is Home: Campus Martius, a Cornerstone of Mid-Ohio Valley History
There have been over six thousand traffic crashes involving school buses in Ohio since 2018,...
Ohio sees renewed focus for school bus safety