Marietta Main Street prepares for fall First Friday themed events

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta Main Street is preparing for fall themed First Fridays in downtown.

First Friday events take place on the first Friday of every month from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Highlights of these events include shops being open late, discount prices and games for people of all ages.

Main Street executive director Jenn Tinkler says businesses are ready to kick off fall themes in September.

“Our September First Friday theme is It’s a Carnival. So, we are going to have a lot of kids games on the armory lawn. The original pizza place is sponsoring cool games at their place. And a lot of shop owners are going to have carnival games and things for the kids so everyone is getting excited about that.”

Tinkler says Main Street’s summer grant cycle ended and the organization gave over thirty thousand dollars in grants to 11 Marietta businesses.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.