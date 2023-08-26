Ohio sees renewed focus for school bus safety

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -The recent fatal school bus crash in Northwest Ohio has renewed the importance of school bus safety.

Motorists are required to stop at least ten feet in front of or behind a school bus when flashing lights and an extended arm are displayed.

There have been over six thousand traffic crashes involving school buses in Ohio since 2018, according to data from the patrol.

Darrell Prim, facilities and transportation manager for Marietta City Schools, said there are cameras on their buses, but it is up to police whether a driver is cited for passing a stopped bus.

“I wish they would cite everybody. I’m sorry but my biggest concern is the safety of the over a thousand plus students we transport on a daily basis. It’s just a fact that we’re going to be out there and blocking the roadway. Leave your phone down. There’s no call that is that important that you are going to risk your life or someone else’s life.”

Prim says students should also be aware of their role in safety by not distracting their drivers.

