Sheriff: One man shot and killed in home invasion in Davisville
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DAVISVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) -The Wood County Sheriff’s Office says a man is dead after being shot on River Road in Davisville.

The sheriff says the man went into a house on the 1600 block of River Road in Davisville at approximately 8:37 p.m. on Friday night.

An altercation occurred inside the home. The man person reportedly struggled with the two residents of the home before one of the residents got a weapon.

The man was shot and has been declared deceased. The home invasion investigation is in the early stages and the sheriff says no further information will be released at this time.

