West Virginia State Honey Festival hits city park

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia State Honey Festival is underway at Parkersburg City Park.

The festival is said to be a fun and educational event to highlight the importance of the state insect, the honeybee.

Live music is playing throughout both days of the festival.

Jack and Davis Reid are one of the featured musical acts.

The duo are grandchildren of Harold and Don Reid of the Statler Brothers, who have sold over nine million albums.

Jack Reid said they are excited about bringing their music background to Parkersburg.

“We definitely have some big shoes to fill, and we knew we wanted to do it. We really had a great year so we can’t really complain about anything, it’s been a lot of fun.”

Vendors are set up, selling crafts, food, and other honey-related items and events.

The festival will continue through Sunday.

