GoPacks hosts second annual Community Resource Fair at Lafayette Hotel

The event brought together dozens of local organizations in one place to share their resources with the community.
By Chase Campbell
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Lafayette Hotel was the site of a Community Resource Fair on Sunday.

The event brought together dozens of local organizations in one place to share their resources with the community. Organizations represented at the resource fair included the Arc of the Mid-Ohio Valley, the Washington County Homeless Project, and Marietta City Schools, among many others.

This was the second annual Community Resource Fair hosted by Marietta nonprofit GoPacks, which works to address food insecurity among children. GoPacks founder and director Heather Warner said part of the point of the event is to make it easier for people to learn about and access the resources available to them in their community.

“Who has the time or the resources to go everywhere?” Warner said. “And we don’t know what we don’t know. So who knows -- you know, if you didn’t even know something existed you’re not going to ask about it. So this is just a great way to bring everything together, really showcase it, and get the word out.”

The event was sponsored by Washington State Community College, the Marietta Times, and iHeart Media. Warner said she wants to see the annual event grow and continue for years to come.

