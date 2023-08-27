W.Va. Honey Festival offers educational programs

Along with the usual vendors and entertainment, this year’s honey festival featured educational programs about bees and beekeeping.
Along with the usual vendors and entertainment, this year’s honey festival featured educational programs about bees and beekeeping.
By Chase Campbell
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -The West Virginia Honey Festival brings a weekend of fun and local honey vendors to the Mid-Ohio Valley every year. This year, it also brought education.

Along with the usual vendors and entertainment, this year’s honey festival featured educational programs about bees and beekeeping. Highlights included presentations about bees and pollination and an in-depth demonstration of a bee hive. Children also had access to hands-on arts and crafts.

West Virginia Beekeepers Association President Louisa Householder says this educational aspect is important because it helps highlight the value of bees and other pollinators to young people. “Pollination is so important to the food we eat every day,” Householder said. “One out of every three bites of food depends on a pollinator, primarily honey bees as well, just to pollinate it so we have the fruits and vegetables that we eat.”

Local beekeeper Bob Spencer said educating young people about bees also helps them feel less intimidated and can get them interested in beekeeping.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police scene tape
Sheriff: One man shot and killed in home invasion in Davisville
Patriot Point Affordable Housing Development will have 36 units.
An affordable housing development is coming to Parkersburg
The Burtons have been indicted for Tina Johnson's murder.
Man accused of murder facing death penalty charge
Football Scores from Week 2
2023 Football Frenzy Week 2 Recap
Hidden Marietta Company will host paranormal island tours.
Hidden Marietta Company will host haunted island tours

Latest News

GoPacks hosts second annual Community Resource Fair at Lafayette Hotel
GoPacks hosts second annual Community Resource Fair at Lafayette Hotel
Civil War round table
Civil War round table brings history to life
No information is required to receive food and there is no limit on the number of times you can...
Food pantry continues to see increased need
Vendors are set up selling crafts, food and other honey-related items and events.
West Virginia State Honey Festival hits city park