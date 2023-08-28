Authorities release name of man shot in Davisville altercation

DAVISVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) – The name of the man who was shot and killed during an incident in Davisville has been released.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office identified David Carl Boram, 57, of Parkersburg as the deceased.

Boram was shot and killed at a River Road residence on the evening of Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

According to a statement from the Sheriff’s Office made on Friday, Boram went into a house at approximately 8:37 p.m. An altercation occurred inside the home. Boram reportedly struggled with the two residents of the home before one of the residents got a weapon. Boram was shot and declared deceased.

The Sherriff’s Office says the incident is still under investigation, and a determination into this matter will not be made until all the facts have been evaluated.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia Natural Resources Police, and Camden Clark Ambulance Service responded to the shooting.

The Sheriff’s Office says it is important to be made aware that this incident is isolated to this specific event which poses no danger the those who live in the area.

