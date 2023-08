MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A former Marietta police K9 has died, according to officials.

K9 Edo worked with law enforcement from 2014 to 2020. He recently turned 11.

According to Chief Warden, K9 Edo was scary on the job and goofy off the job. He also enjoyed being pampered.

