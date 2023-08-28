Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency for 5 counties due to flooding

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Gov. Jim Justice Gov. Jim Justice today declared a State of Emergency for Kanawha, Braxton, Calhoun, Clay, and Roane counties due to excessive rainfall which occurred over the weekend and throughout this morning. The rain is causing significant flooding, damaging homes, bridges, and roads throughout the counties.

State of Emergency Proclamation

Assets from the West Virginia National Guard including the All-Hazards swift water rescue team, and aerial assets including UH-72 Lakota and UH-60M Blackhawk helicopters, are currently activated and prepping for emergency dispatch per standard domestic operations emergency procedures, in coordination with the West Virginia Emergency Management Division. The WVNG Joint Operations Center (JOC) is on full activation. Additional manpower and units will be activated as requested to assist with response and recovery operations.

As part of this State of Emergency declaration, the Governor has directed the West Virginia Emergency Management Division to implement the West Virginia Emergency Operations Plan as necessary, mobilize appropriate personnel and resources to respond to the emergency, and facilitate the provision of essential emergency services.

The West Virginia Emergency Management Division and the West Virginia Division of Highways are responding to this event, along with FEMA, Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD), and local officials, to aid residents needing assistance.

The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) is out clearing culverts, cleaning up mudslides, and assessing damage from heavy rains throughout the affected counties. Mudslides closed both lanes of US 60 in Belle and on the West Virginia Turnpike near Chelyan at Mile Marker 85.5 where the southbound right lane is closed.

Crews from WVDOH District 1 are also keeping a close eye on Clay and Boone counties.

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Emergency for Kanawha County and a Flash Flood Warning for parts of Braxton, Calhoun, Clay, and Roane counties.

The State of Emergency will remain in effect for 30 days unless terminated by subsequent Proclamation.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

