Local police departments enforce school zone safety

WTAP News @ 5
By Kheron Alston
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - School’s are back after summer break and that means school zones are being used again. During certain hours during the day school zones have reduced speed limits.

In all school zones signage will be posted to let you know cautions of a school zone such as reduced speed, cross walks, times the school zone will be active and when the zone begins and ends.

Vienna Police Department officials ask that you drive with your undivided attention to keep parents, staff and children safe.

“The speed limit is reduced to give you more time to be able to see the kids and act appropriately because as everyone knows children can run away from guardians and parents. They can run where they want, they don’t necessarily know their surroundings like adults are,” said Sgt. Britton

Sergeant Britton also asks that you be mindful of other drivers stopping in school zones. He also asks that you be aware of officers stopping to do their duty.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police scene tape
Sheriff: One man shot and killed in home invasion in Davisville
Vendors are set up selling crafts, food and other honey-related items and events.
West Virginia State Honey Festival hits city park
Patriot Point Affordable Housing Development will have 36 units.
An affordable housing development is coming to Parkersburg
First Friday events take place on the first Friday of every month from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Marietta Main Street prepares for fall First Friday themed events
No information is required to receive food and there is no limit on the number of times you can...
Food pantry continues to see increased need

Latest News

There is no timetable for when the cameras will be put up but park officials say they are being...
Local skatepark will see upgrades coming soon
WTAP News @ 5
school zone safety
Students to return to Fort Frye Local Schools on Sept. 15 amid ongoing construction
Students to return to Fort Frye Local Schools on Sept. 15 amid ongoing construction
Wood County Commissioners discuss project to help property damaged by landslide
Wood County Commissioners discuss project to help property damaged by landslide