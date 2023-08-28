Local police departments enforce school zone safety

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - School’s are back after summer break and that means school zones are being used again. During certain hours during the day school zones have reduced speed limits.

In all school zones signage will be posted to let you know cautions of a school zone such as reduced speed, cross walks, times the school zone will be active and when the zone begins and ends.

Vienna Police Department officials ask that you drive with your undivided attention to keep parents, staff and children safe.

“The speed limit is reduced to give you more time to be able to see the kids and act appropriately because as everyone knows children can run away from guardians and parents. They can run where they want, they don’t necessarily know their surroundings like adults are,” said Sgt. Britton

Sergeant Britton also asks that you be mindful of other drivers stopping in school zones. He also asks that you be aware of officers stopping to do their duty.

